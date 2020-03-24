Watch Halle Berry's 6-year-old son try to walk up stairs in women's boots

Halle Berry and her family are hunkering down at home to avoid the coronavirus — and they're coming up with creative ways to pass the time.

The "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo, clunking around the house in a pair of high-heeled boots.

The video finds the pajama-clad little boy deftly walking across a wooden floor and then climbing a short flight of stairs, all while donning zippered boots with serious stiletto heels.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"#Quarantine Day 12," Berry, 53, captioned the cute clip.

Berry's fans were quick to praise Maceo's poise.

"He still walks better than I do in heels," joked one woman.

"Yo that’s how I walk in heels errday (I’m 21)," wrote another.

Berry has been indulging in some of her favorite activities during the nearly two weeks she's been in quarantine. She shared a photo of herself reading a novel while lounging in bed and showed fans highlights from her at-home workout.

Last Friday, Berry even treated her followers to a video tutorial of her four-step skin care routine. When she finished demonstrating her cleansing tips, she encouraged fans to "pamper" themselves during their own downtime.

"Enjoy this quarantine time to the best of your ability," said the star. "Use it to do things that you don't normally get to do because we're so busy in our everyday lives."

We can't wait to see more of what's happening at Halle's house!