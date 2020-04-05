Halle Berry had best response to criticism that her son shouldn't wear heels

Halle Berry is just trying to get through quarantine — and wants people to calm down about her parenting choices.

The 53-year-old mother of two sparked debate after she posted an Instagram video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo, passing time by stomping around the house in a pair of his mom's fabulous boots.

"Quarantine Day 12," the Oscar winner captioned the clip.

Although the comments on the post were mostly from fans enjoying the moment of levity, there were a few naysayers.

"I hope that's the daughter," wrote one commenter, referring to Berry's other child, 12-year-old Nahla.

"Harmless fun," Berry answered. "Tryna survive right now. You feel me?"

"Nothing fun about this," added another Instagram user. "This is why it’s important for parents to be parents and have control."

"She's having the time of her life," a third person commented.

"Well it's a he and he is having a ball," Berry quipped. "Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!"

She added: "It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion."

Halle Berry responded to online criticism after she posted an Instagram video of her son wearing his mom's heeled boots while in quarantine. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Although Berry is active on social media, she usually refrains from sharing too much of her children.

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs,” she said on TODAY last May.

While quarantining, Berry has been entertaining fans with tips from her personal routine, including skin care pointers and her favorite keto recipes.

"Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I’m on day 15 and my head scarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hair do?)" she wrote last month before sharing the details on her go-to "cheesy bacon ranch chicken" recipe.

On Saturday, Berry also revealed via Instagram that she turned in the first cut of "Bruised," in which she plays a disgraced MMA fighter. The film will be her directorial debut.