TikToker Taylor Odlozil shares his wife Haley's last words to their son

Nearly one year since Haley Odlozil passed away from cancer, her husband, Taylor, is sharing details of her final moments.

Taylor Odlozil documented how his wife's diagnosis of ovarian cancer impacted their family on TikTok beginning in November 2022 after doctors informed them that she was out of options. She died in July 2023 at the age of 30, leaving behind her husband and their son, Weston, now 5.

While appearing on "The Get Back" podcast, Taylor Odlozil detailed how in her final days, his wife recognized she would soon die.

“Haley comes to for a split second and she sees everybody that she loves around so she’s looking around and she’s like, ‘This is it, isn’t it? This is the end. This is just how I thought it was going to be,'" he shared.

“She started getting really scared, right? I was like, ‘It’s OK, we just wanted to be around you. We just wanted to be with you.’ And then I knew I needed to go get Weston immediately.”

Taylor Odlozil shares that he brought his son in and explained again what was happening.

"'I've been telling you that Mommy was going to be with Jesus. Well, he's coming,'" Taylor Odlozil said.

Haley Odlozil regained consciousness at one point and looked to her son.

"She said, 'I love you, Son.' And that was the last thing she ever said."

Haley Odlozil was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before Christmas in 2015, just two months before the couple's wedding. The couple told TODAY.com in a March 2023 interview that at the time, she gave Taylor Odlozil permission to be with someone else.

“She was trying to let me know that I could leave if I wanted to,” Taylor Odlozil said. “I thought she was crazy.”

The couple did marry and welcomed their son via surrogacy as Haley Odlozil went through a roller coaster of cancer treatments before being told there were no more treatment options.

On Thanksgiving 2022, Taylor Odlozil shared a TikTok about losing his family. The video immediately went viral.

He continued sharing their journey through the end of her life, and told TODAY.com in 2023 that he hopes the videos would serve as a scrapbook for their son.

“My wife’s greatest fear that she talks about to me all the time is being forgotten,” Taylor Odlozil said.

“She knows that life goes on (and) doesn’t stop when you die. Everybody has to get up and go to work and continue on and she’s just so terrified of us forgetting about everything we’ve been through and forgetting about her ... and I’m not going to let that happen.”