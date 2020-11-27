Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo with both children on Thanksgiving Day

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her Thanksgiving Day with two of the people she’s most thankful for — her children.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur went on an outing with her look-alike 16-year-old daughter, Apple, and her 14-year-old son, Moses, on Thursday, and she captured a sweet photo as they honored another member of the family who couldn’t be there.

The photo, which shows Paltrow standing in between the kids she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is one of only a few pics she’s ever shared on Instagram that features both teens together. Of course, as any parent of teens knows, it can be tough to get them on the same page, much less in the same picture.

But in this case, Thanksgiving, as well as another special occasion, brought them all together. The trio, accompanied by the family dog, Gaucho, gathered in memory of the star’s late father, Bruce Paltrow.

“On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life,” the 48-year-old wrote in the caption that accompanied the pic. “Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art.”

Bruce Paltrow accompanied daughter Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Annual Academy Awards, wherein she won the Best Actress Oscar. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

The senior Paltrow was a noted producer and director, who even directed his daughter onscreen in the 2000 karaoke flick “Duets.” He died two years later at the age of 58.

The last time the Goop founder shared a photo with both of her kids by her side was in April, though only part of their faces peaked into view.

And another past pic was partially eclipsed by the sun.

It looks like the last time she was able to get an unobstructed snap with both of her “two beauties” on Instagram was on Mother’s Day 2019, when she added the caption, “I love you both so much.”