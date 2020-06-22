Gwyneth Paltrow shares photo of Chris Martin with Brad Falchuk for Father's Day

OK, so maybe there is something to this "conscious uncoupling" thing.

After all, six years after Gwyneth Paltrow and her former husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, announced they were parting ways, here we are with a Father's Day photo featuring both Martin and Paltrow's current husband, producer Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow, who shared the image on Instagram Sunday, also posted a photo of Martin with their daughter Apple, 16, holding hands on a boat and being very straight-faced. Paltrow wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love."

Moses, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk. gwynethpaltrow/ Instagram

And then in the next other picture, we get Martin sitting between his son with Paltrow, Moses, 14, and Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow has also praised her: "I love her," the Oscar winner and Goop founder told Harper's Bazaar in February. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."