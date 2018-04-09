share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't often share pics of her kids, but she made a sweet exception Sunday to honor her son Moses' 12th birthday.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 45, shared a photo of Moses heading toward waves with a surfboard — and the photo made clear his sister Apple's not the only one who looks just like Mom.

"Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Paltrow later took Moses to Candytopia Santa Monica to celebrate his big day.

Last month, the actress, who's engaged to TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, sent an adorable family photo to her children's dad, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, on his 41st birthday.

"Happy birthday, my brother. Thank you for giving me these two," she wrote to the musician, whom she "consciously uncoupled" from in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016.

In the beach photo, Apple, 13, has her arms wrapped around her dad, who’s making a goofy face at the camera while balancing Moses on his shoulders.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert in January, Paltrow revealed she and Martin are as close as ever, even though their divorce, naturally, was "painful."

"It was really hard, and I think we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible," she said. "And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do."