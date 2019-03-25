Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 5:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Gwyneth Paltrow may be an Oscar-winning movie star with a $250 million company called Goop, but to her daughter, she's still just tiresome old Mom.

At least, that's what Paltrow seems to be showing us with a new selfie taken with her 14-year-old daughter, Apple.

In the photo, we have a grinning Paltrow directly next to her goggled teenager, both on the ski lift about to hit the slopes. And Apple is just not into it.

In case you thought we might just be reading too much into this, Apple had a few choice words to share with her mother.

"Mom we have discussed this," she wrote in the comments. "You may not post anything without my consent."

To which Mom shot back, "You can't even see your face!"

At least Paltrow has only one teenager to cope with; her youngest is her son, Moses, who's 12.

Fact is, we've gotten used to seeing Apple on social media for a while now, from freckled birthday photos to shared mini-me pics, which appear to show Apple happily participating.

But it looks as if things have changed in Paltrow's household now that Apple is getting older.

Mom, you have been warned about social media oversharing!