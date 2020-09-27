Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter had the best reaction to her mom's 'birthday suit' post

Apple Martin had the same reaction plenty of teenagers would have when having to look at a photo of their parent posing nude. The only difference: Her mom is Gwyneth Paltrow and she shared the naked pic to her 7.2 million followers.

"MOM," Apple, 16, wrote in the comments section next to a photo of her mom posing in the buff to celebrate her 48th birthday on Sunday.

In the pic, the Goop founder is wearing absolutely nothing, but strategically using her arms and popped a leg out to help cover up and make the photo still Instagram appropriate.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow wrote.

Paltrow responded to her daughter too, commenting a series of crying laughing emojis showing she has no problem making her kids blush.

LOL.

While the photo might have been embarrassing for Apple, Paltrow's comments were filled with happy birthday wishes and people who remarked how amazing the wellness mogul looks.

"Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways," Courteney Cox wrote.

"Way to photoshop your face on my body," joked comedian Ali Wentworth.

Matthew Morrison, who worked with Paltrow when she guest starred on "Glee," also chimed in to wish his friend a happy birthday.

"So happy you were born! What an inspired life you’ve made for yourself," he wrote. "And the GP train keeps going! Love ya, chica!"

In a video shared hours before the birthday suit snap, Paltrow promoted the new Goop body butter. (Of course she would.)

"The best place to be naked is near Brad Falchuk," she said in the video, referring to her husband of two years. We can only imagine what Apple might also have to say about that comment!