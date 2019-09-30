Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot to celebrate these days.

In the past week alone, the actress and entrepreneur marked one year of marriage with husband Brad Falchuk, rang in her 47th birthday and saw her new dramedy, "The Politician," make its Netflix debut.

But a new photo a friend of the star shared on Instagram really shows off what she has to cheer about — and it's bound to have fans doing a double take.

Or maybe even a triple take!

Style writer Derek Blasberg posted a pic of Paltrow in honor of her birthday Friday, and in it, she's surrounded by two beauties that look just like her — on one side sits her 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, and on the other is her 76-year-old mom, actress Blythe Danner.

"Today is the middle one's birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline," wrote Blasberg. "Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree — and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow!"

The rare group shot spanning three generations of look-alike ladies is a treat to behold. However, it's far from the first time we've noticed the resemblance.

In fact, last month, Paltrow shared a throwback photo from her own teen days that could have easily passed for a pic of Apple.

Even Apple herself suspected it might actually be a photo of her.

But to fully appreciate the power of these do-over genes, you have to see the throwback pic Paltrow posted of Danner back in the day.

That shot came complete with the hashtag "#isthatmeormymom."

Who could blame any of them for wondering?