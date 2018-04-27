share tweet pin email

Gwyneth Paltrow is now the happy, healthy mom of two and everyone is doing just great. But as she recently explained, after her second birth she was not in a good place.

As the Oscar-winning actress explained to her mother, fellow actress Blythe Danner in a recent Goop podcast called "Gwyneth x Blythe: On Mothers and Daughters," she was truly in a "dark place" after the birth of her second child, Moses, 12 years ago.

"I think (it) was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got postnatal depression," the 45-year-old explained.

Paltrow and ex-Chris Martin are the parents to Moses and Apple, 13.

And Apple's birth was so delightful, she recalled, that the postpartum took her by surprise.

"I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just ... it took a while," she said. "I really went into a dark place."

This isn't the first time Paltrow has discussed her postpartum depression; in 2015 she told Entertainment Tonight, "(My case) was low-grade enough that I didn't have to be hospitalized, but it's a very debilitating thing, and I think there's so much shame around it and there shouldn't be."

In 2011 she told Good Housekeeping that after her son's birth, "I felt like a zombie. I couldn't access my heart. I couldn't access my emotions. I couldn't connect ... With (Apple), I was on cloud nine. I couldn't believe it wasn't the same. I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother and a terrible person."

Martin was the one who called her attention to her changed attitude, and "that sort of burst the bubble," said Paltrow.

These days, she's fully recovered and engaged to producer Brad Falchuk.

"I thought postpartum depression meant you were sobbing every single day and incapable of looking after a child," she said in 2011. "But there are different shades of it and depths of it, which is why I think it's so important for women to talk about it. It was a trying time. I felt like a failure."

