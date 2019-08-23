Sign up for our newsletter

Like mother, like daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow posted an old photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday that had people doing a double take, thinking the shot was actually of her daughter, Apple.

“I’ve always been a summer girl,” Paltrow captioned the picture of herself breezily lounging on a beach.

Fans were stunned by the photo — no one more so than Apple herself.

“i thought this was me wtf,” the 15-year-old wrote in the comments.

Several other people chimed in, as well.

“Apple!” wrote Rob Lowe.

“You looked exactly like Apple now,” another person commented.

And while Paltrow, who is also mom to son Moses, 13, doesn't share a ton of pics of her little girl, they have "twinned" before. Last year, the proud mom shared a photo of them that highlighted just how much they look alike.