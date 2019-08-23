Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Like mother, like daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow posted an old photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday that had people doing a double take, thinking the shot was actually of her daughter, Apple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ev0D0l38g

“I’ve always been a summer girl,” Paltrow captioned the picture of herself breezily lounging on a beach.

Fans were stunned by the photo — no one more so than Apple herself.

“i thought this was me wtf,” the 15-year-old wrote in the comments.

Several other people chimed in, as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BixiQEMnLdV

“Apple!” wrote Rob Lowe.

“You looked exactly like Apple now,” another person commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoMiWcGnmkU

And while Paltrow, who is also mom to son Moses, 13, doesn't share a ton of pics of her little girl, they have "twinned" before. Last year, the proud mom shared a photo of them that highlighted just how much they look alike.

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple's birthday with 'approved' pic

May 15, 201900:51
Drew Weisholtz