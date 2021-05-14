Apple is 17! See Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday tribute to look-alike daughter

A very happy birthday to the apple of Gwyneth Paltrow's eye — her daughter, Apple!

The Oscar-winning actor posted a picture of her daughter on Instagram Friday celebrating the young woman's 17th birthday:

"Can it be? 17 today??" Paltrow, 48, wrote. "My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."

Awww, what a lovely sentiment to go with an idyllic-looking photo: Apple, staring off camera, a tropical Eden behind her.

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her daughter Apple's 17th birthday. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Melanie Griffith chimed in on the comments, sharing the same sentiment separately: "Happy Birthday Apple!"

In April, Paltrow shared a similarly proud-mom photo and comment on Instagram honoring the 15th birthday of her "little shredder," Moses. She's also posted in honor of her ex Chris Martin's birthday and her current husband Brad Falchuk's. (Apple and Moses' dad is Martin.)

For Moses' birthday she wrote, "You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder."