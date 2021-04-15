Gwyneth Paltrow reveals mom Blythe Danner's reaction to controversial Goop products

The newest bestseller in Gwyneth Paltrow's $250 million Goop lifestyle empire is yet another one that makes her own famous mother blush.

Paltrow, 48, shed some light on TODAY Thursday about how her mom, Blythe Danner, 78, reacts to products like vaginal jade eggs, a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and now a vibrator that has quickly sold out in the Goop store.

"Is your mother ever like, 'Gwyneth, I can't —," Savannah Guthrie asked Paltrow.

"Always," she replied.

The "Meet the Parents" star is known for her class and grace on screen, but Paltrow notes that "even proper ladies have sexuality, too" when it comes to the Goop products.

It makes sense to Paltrow that the vibrators are now one of the company's bestsellers.

"In a way, I'm not surprised," she said. "Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are. And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we're on morning television. So we can't talk about female pleasure.

"But it sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it's still taboo. And one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics."

While her mother is busy rolling her eyes at some of Goop's products, Paltrow's daughter, Apple, 16, is promoting ones like the company's latest "glow lotion."

"So she was sort of part the product development process," Paltrow said. "And so that when it came out, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?' Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her."

Apple has had fun on TikTok roasting her mother as Paltrow puts on "her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin."

"That's what she does all the time," Paltrow told Savannah. "That's what I was telling you. Constantly."

Despite the occasional roasting, Paltrow has enjoyed her extra time at home with her daughter and son Moses, 15, during the pandemic.

"It's been the best," she said. "There are some really significant profound silver linings from this crazy 12 months. And that time with the kids has been definitely on the top of the list."