Gwen Stefani gets a kick out of the fact that her middle child, Zuma, is practically her twin.

The pop star proudly pointed out the resemblance in pics she shared to Instagram over the weekend in honor of Zuma's 12th birthday.

"happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!!" Stefani, 50, wrote next to several snaps of the smiling boy.

Gwen Stefani shared an image of herself as a child, left, next to a pic of her 12-year-old son Zuma to highlight their resemblance. Gwen Stefani / Instagram

The "Make Me Like You" singer included a side-by-side image of Zuma next to a throwback pic of herself around the same age. She also shared a more recent mother-son photo in her Instagram story. "Twins," she wrote above the image, which has since disappeared.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The singer's famous pals, including Siri Daly, wife of TODAY's own Carson Daly, commented to send birthday cheer to Zuma. "Happy Birthday Zuma! Goldie misses you!" she wrote.

Stefani welcomed Zuma on Aug. 21, 2008, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The two also share sons Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6.

Rossdale shared his own birthday tribute to Zuma filled with pics of the pair together.

"ZUMA NESTA ROCK ROSSDALE —12 years old today — greatest guy i know — i love every minute with you — what a gift you are — here’s to you — a new year — full of all possibilities — Thanks for making my life infinitely better with your presence," he wrote in the caption.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose with Stefani's sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma in April 2019. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Stefani's boyfriend of five years, country music star Blake Shelton spoke about his own relationship with the singer's kids opened up during a June visit to TODAY. The "God's Country" singer explaining that he tries to be a good role model for them.

"It's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after awhile that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that," said the "Voice" coach.

Stefani honored Shelton's important role in her boys' lives this past Father's Day when she shared a gallery of pics of the musician with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"happy father’s day @blakeshelton," she wrote in the caption. "thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx."