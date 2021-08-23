Gwen Stefani posts family photo with Blake and all her kids for son's 13th birthday

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma is all grown up!

The mother of three just celebrated her middle child's 13th birthday with her family and it looks like they had an absolute blast.

The singer, who has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, sent Zuma two sweet Instagram shout-outs over the weekend to commemorate the major milestone. In an Instagram story that has since expired, the 51-year-old wished her baby boy a happy birthday and shared the most adorable family photo.

Zuma is officially a teenager! gwenstefani / Instagram

In the snapshot, Zuma appears front and center with his arms around his mom and older brother Kingston, 15. In the back row, the boys' stepdad Blake Shelton stands with the youngest of the bunch, 7-year-old Apollo.

Stefani also penned the following message for her son in a separate Instagram post: "happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much!!"

In the post, the singer shared the cutest photo of Zuma as a baby and a more current shot of the teen.

It's been an exciting summer for Stefani's sons, who took part in her recent wedding to Shelton. During the ceremony, the three boys took turns reading the Corinthians 13 Bible reading. They also looked quite dapper on the big day in matching suits.

The couple tied the knot at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on the July Fourth weekend after more than five years together and TODAY's Carson Daly officiated the special day.

The singers have both spoken out about their blended family before and earlier this year, Shelton said he couldn't imagine his life without Stefani's kids now. He also noted that being a stepdad comes with a mix of fun and serious responsibilities.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it. I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?" Shelton said during an interview with K-FROG's "The Ride with Kimo & Heather."

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not going to lie," he said.