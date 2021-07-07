How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding cake honored her parents

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married last weekend, the bride made sure to pay tribute to her parents on her big day in the sweetest way.

The wedding cake was made by Dallas-based Fancy Cakes By Lauren, which shared images of it on Instagram.

“This wasn’t just a wedding cake we made for two superstars,” the bakery captioned their post.

“Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parent’s wedding cake. Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honor them with this cake.

The customized cake topper was right up Stefani and Shelton's alley. fancycakesbylauren / Instagram

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"This style of cake has become a lost art of free-hand piping called Lambeth Cake Design. It’s slowing making a comeback in weddings and I’m sure Gwen and Blake have just pushed Lambeth right back into demand with their five-tier beauty.”

Fancy Cakes By Lauren said the cake featured a lot of small details to make it the edible creation it turned out to be.

Gwen Stefani with parents Patti Stefani and Dennis Stefani backstage at L.A.M.B Spring 2008 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Tent at Bryant Park on September 5, 2007 in New York. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

“Complete with white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers, and white chocolate cherubs…. All of the small piping details are layers upon layers of intricate Royal icing that creates an elaborate cake design fit for (literally) America royalty,” the post said.

“Scroll through to find inspiration photos, cake sketches, and detail shots of the cake. Congratulations to this wonderful couple!!! Gwen, you got your cowboy!”

The cake was one way Stefani included her parents in the wedding, which featured personalized vows and a song written by Shelton for his bride.

TODAY’s own Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, which also highlighted the "Hollaback Girl" singer's three kids she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

She included the kids’ names on her gown, which was designed by Vera Wang.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil,” Wang captioned a picture of Stefani wearing the dress on Instagram.