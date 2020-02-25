Find out the story behind this amazing grumpy baby photo

Sign up for our newsletter

A photo from Brazil has gone viral for showing a newborn baby girl who appears to angrily stare down the doctor who delivered her by C-section.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann, who snapped the now-famous picture of Isabela Pereira de Jesus, said her family burst out laughing when he showed them the image.



“They were like, ‘This could be an internet meme!’” Kunstmann, 32, told TODAY Parents through a translator. “Everybody thought it was funny.”

But don’t be fooled by Isabela's expression. Kunstmann has been in touch with her parents and they insist she has an easy, gentle disposition.

“She’s very sweet,” Kunstmann revealed. “The picture was just a moment.”

Still, it’s fun to imagine what was going through Isabela’s mind when she made her entrance into the world.

“Do NOT disturb my sleep for this! Lol,” wrote one person on Kunstmann’s Facebook page.

Added another, “She’s mad at the Dr. for taking her from her warm and dark and peaceful world into a bright room with a lot of people awing over her.”

Fellow scowler Luna Musa can relate. The Ohio-based infant and her grumpy face caught the internet's attention in December 2019.

"I remember when I first laid eyes on her after her birth, that was the face she was making," Musa's mom, Justine Tuhy, previously told TODAY Parents. "She was born via C-section at 41 weeks, so we assume she is annoyed she was evicted."