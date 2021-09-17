Grimes says baby doesn't call her 'Mom' — and instead calls her this

Grimes revealed the unconventional way her 1-year-old son refers to her.
The Canadian singer, 33, whose name at birth was Claire Elise Boucher, says her son, X Æ A-Xii, calls her by her first name.
“Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama,” Grimes said in a Vogue video that showed her preparing for this year’s Met Gala.
“Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’” she continued. “Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect ... I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”
Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk welcomed their son in May 2020. The baby’s unusual name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” Musk said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last year.
Each part of the name has a special meaning to the couple.
“Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence,” Grimes explained on Twitter shortly after her son was born. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”
The last part of their son’s name was originally “A-12.” but the couple changed it to “A-Xii,” apparently because California law prohibits the use of numbers on birth certificates.
“X Æ A-Xii” may seem like a mouthful to pronounce, but Grimes revealed her sweet nickname for her son in a Bloomberg interview last year: she calls him “Little X.”