Grimes reveals sweet nickname for her and Elon Musk's baby, X Æ A-12

Grimes has found a fitting nickname for her first child with Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk.

The 32-year-old musician revealed the fitting nickname to Bloomberg on May 28, sweetly referring to her son as, "Little X."

Grimes and Musk announced earlier this month that their first child was born, sharing that his name was X Æ A-12, pronounced “X Ash A Twelve.” Due to California’s state law that prohibits the use of numbers on birth certificates, the couple had to make tweaks to their son’s name, adjusting the spelling to X Æ A-Xii on the birth certificate.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ?” someone asked in the comments of an Instagram post she shared on May 25. “What is the baby’s new name?”

Grimes replied to the fan with the updated spelling and answered another comment with, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On May 5, Grimes took to Twitter to explain the pronunciation of her child’s name after the internet was unsure after the announcement on how to say the name.

"X, the unknown variable Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent (A=Archangel, my favorite song)," she wrote.

Musk later clarified that she was referencing an SR-71, a Lockheed aircraft operated by NASA and the United States Air Force.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk broke the news about his son's birth via Twitter on May 4, replying to a fan who asked, "News on baby 👶🏻?"

"A few hours away!" he replied, later adding, "Mom & baby all good."

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The Tesla CEO shared the first photo of his son on Twitter, obliging after fans asked to see a photo of his baby. Musk shared a snap of his son, using an Instagram filter that added tattoos onto his son's face.

"Thanks :) Never too young for some ink haha," he wrote.

In that same interview with Bloomberg, Grimes also revealed she's selling part of her soul as part of an online art exhibition.

How much do you need? Only $10 million.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell,” she said of the starting bid, adding working with her lawyer on the project made her even more curious about the experience of selling a soul.

“The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became,” she said. “Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

We're intrigued, too!