Grimes files court petition over parental rights with Elon Musk

Claire Boucher, the musician and artist known as Grimes, is taking Elon Musk to court over parental rights of their three children.

Boucher, 35, filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" on Sept. 29 in San Francisco Superior Court, court documents reviewed by TODAY.com say.

The petition is a legal way of establishing who the children's parents are when they are unmarried, according to the Superior Court of California in Orange County.

The petitioner can also ask for child support, custody and visitation orders at the same time, but there's no indication in the documents that Boucher has petitioned for any of those.

The full filings for the case have not been made available by the court. Musk, 52, has not responded to the petition.

The musician and the Tesla CEO began dating in 2018 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship in the midst of having three children together.

They broke up in September 2021 and got back together the following spring. In December 2022, they had a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate. They call her Y.

Before their initial breakup, they had a son in May 2021. Originally named X Æ A-12, the child, whom they call X, had to have his name officially changed to X Æ A-Xii in order to be in line with California laws about birth certificates.

Grimes later confirmed that she and Musk had a third child, named Techno, after it was revealed in a recently released biography of Musk by author Walter Isaacson. It's unclear when the child was born.

Musk has 11 children with three different women. He has been married and divorced three times, including twice to the same woman, Talulah Riley, whom he last divorced in 2016. He and Boucher have never married.