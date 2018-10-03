'Grey's Anatomy' star shares sweet photos of daughter for Down syndrome awareness

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A "Grey's Anatomy" star is bringing attention to Down Syndrome Awareness Month and delivered an important message with some adorable photos of her 1-year-old daughter.

Caterina Scorsone shared the pictures on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Paloma Michaela, who has Down syndrome, with the message that "differences are beautiful."

Scorsone, 36, also pointed out some statistics about the genetic disorder and called attention to how phrasing matters when it comes to talking about Down syndrome.

"Language is important,'' she wrote. "Parents don’t have a 1 in 700 'RISK' of having a baby with Down syndrome. Parents have a 1 in 700 CHANCE of having a baby with Down syndrome, just like they have a 50 percent CHANCE of having a girl and a 50 percent CHANCE of having a boy. (With some beautiful variations in there as well). Differences are beautiful. Language changes how people think. Words are important."

The photos also included a sweet image of Scorsone's oldest daughter, Eliza, 6, holding Paloma's sippy cup as the little girl takes a drink.

The mother of two has been a strong advocate for children with Down syndrome since having Paloma, who will celebrate her second birthday next month.

In February, she applauded Gerber on Instagram when the baby food company chose its first Gerber baby with Down syndrome, a 1-year-old boy named Lucas Warren. She also shared an advertisement by American Girl dolls featuring a little girl with Down syndrome.