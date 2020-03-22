'Grey's' Anatomy' star shares sweet video with her daughter for World Down Syndrome Day

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone shared a sweet video of her 3-year-old daughter in honor of World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday.

In the video, Scorsone, 38, signed the alphabet in American Sign Language as her daughter, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, recited each letter.

The 3-year-old excitedly watched her mom and shouted out as they worked their way through the alphabet. When they arrived at Z, Scorsone threw her hands in the air in celebration.

“Yay! Pippa is smart!” she said. She then made the sign for "smart," which Pippa copied.

"Happy World Down syndrome awareness day, everybody!! Sending love and alphabets from our family to yours!!" Scorsone wrote on Instagram.

The actress, who's also mom to daughters Eliza, 7, and Arwen, 2 months, welcomed Pippa into the world in 2016. Last year, she opened up on the "Motherly" podcast about Pippa's diagnosis. At first, she went into a "tailspin" wondering how she could be the best mom to her daughter. But then she had a revelation.

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Caterina Scorsone share a video of her daughter Pippa reciting the alphabet for World Down Syndrome Day. caterinascorsone/Instagram

"This simple voice came to me where I was like ... Oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,'" she recalled. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."