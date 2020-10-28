'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone on 'perfect' daughter, 3, with Down syndrome

Caterina Scorsone wouldn’t change a thing about her daughter Pippa, 3, who has Down syndrome.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star says she has learned so much since her second daughter was born.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"When my daughter Pippa was born, I was scared. I didn't know anything about trisomy 21, the name for the occurrence of a third copy of the 21st chromosome, better known as Down syndrome," she recently told People magazine. "I didn't know anything. All I knew about Down syndrome was that people were afraid of it, so I figured I should be too."

Scorsone, 39, is also mother to daughters Eliza, 8, and Lucky, 10 months.

"It suddenly became crystal clear," she said. "There is no standard, objective, perfect human being. The metrics of perfection are arbitrary and imposed in the service of those who fit them. My daughter is perfect. Exactly the way she is.

"Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else.”

Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy," also said she experienced a world of kindness when she met other families with children with disabilities.

"I didn't really know what family could feel like until I entered the disability community and met other families that loved and included a person with Down syndrome," she said. "These hilarious, real humans reached their arms around us when Pippa was born and pulled us into the most joyful, fierce hug we've ever experienced."

It wasn’t always like this for Scorsone.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do. I don't know what I am as a mother, how do I mother this child?" she told the "Motherly" podcast in March 2019 about how she felt about raising Pippa after she was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"If my job isn't to equip her to compete or dominate socially, educationally or physically or economically — if I'm not just supposed to be helping her do that, what is a mother, what is my job?"

Eventually, she had a huge realization.

"This simple voice came to me where I was like ... Oh, I’m supposed to keep her safe and I’m supposed to make her feel loved,'" she recalled. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."

Now, Scorsone wants other people to know there should be no shame in Down syndrome.

“The birth of a baby with Down syndrome is something to be celebrated rather than feared,” she told People.