'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington welcomes baby boy — see the pic

"Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington is a mom again!

The 36-year-old actor announced Tuesday on Instagram that she and her husband, actor Matthew Alan, have welcomed a baby boy named Lucas.

"After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo’s!)," she wrote alongside a pic of herself holding Lucas in her hospital bed.

Luddington also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Hayden with Alan, whom she married in August 2019.

The former "True Blood" star told People magazine that she and Alan had plenty of time to get ready for the family's new addition. "Our family has been isolating since March (amid the coronavirus pandemic), which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she said.

She added, "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."

Luddington has played Jo Wilson on "Grey’s Anatomy" since 2012. Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

Luddington announced she was expecting in March when she shared a pic on Instagram of a woman costumed as Cinderella marveling over her baby bump.

"Me: 'I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" she wrote alongside the cute shot.

She added that she’d been hiding her pregnancy for months and even stepped back from social media because "OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

The actor, who's played Jo Wilson on "Grey’s Anatomy" since 2012, said she'd even gotten sick on the set of the ABC medical drama. "Oh the glamor of growing new humans," she wrote.

"But in all seriousness," she added, "we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!"

Congratulations, Camilla and Matthew!