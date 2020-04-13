'Grey's Anatomy' actress reveals 4-month-old daughter's new name

Caterina Scorsone is mixing things up!

In an Instagram post Saturday, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum shared that her daughter, born in December, will be going by a new name: Lucinda, or Lucky for short.

The mom of three revealed the change alongside a sweet photo of her and her little one cuddling in a comfy-looking armchair.

“I love my baby. I love books,” the actress, 38, captioned the post, adding in parentheses, “By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. “Lucky” for short.”

Scorsone first announced little Lucky's birth in December. She shared two adorable photos of her older daughters, Eliza, 7, and Pippa, 3, embracing their new sister, who went by the name Arwen at the time.

It’s unclear whether Scorsone is changing Lucky’s name altogether or if she’s now just going by her middle name. Either way, not liking the name you’ve chosen for your child is an experience other parents have gone through.

The actress often posts pictures of her girls on social media. Last month, she posted to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in honor of Pippa, who has the condition.

Scorsone shared a sweet video of Pippa reciting the alphabet as her mom signed it in American Sign Language. At the end of the video, the pair celebrated as Scorsone exclaimed, “Yay! Pippa is smart!”