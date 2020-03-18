Great-grandmother in nursing home lockdown gets a sweet surprise

The coronavirus is causing nursing homes across the country to lock down to protect the most vulnerable. For Tess Wilson, who moved into a South Carolina facility last month, it has been especially hard.

“I feel like every day she’s away from us, I’m losing a little part of her,” Wilson’s daughter, Lynn Underwood, told TODAY Parents.

But Wilson, 88, was her happy self again on Monday when her great-grandkids appeared at her window holding homemade signs that spelled out “We love you Nanny.”

The photo Underwood snapped of Matthew, 3, Avery, 9, Warren, 7, Ethan, 8, and Sally, 2, clutching their placards was featured on Wednesday’s With You TODAY segment. Underwood said she just wishes she also had captured her mother's huge smile.

“I so regret not turning the camera toward her,” Underwood revealed. “My mama was blowing kisses and then they started blowing them back at her."

Tess Wilson and her great-grandchildren. Courtesy of Lisa Walker

Wilson can’t stop talking about the sweet surprise.

"Not being able to go in and be with her is terribly sad. It's hard for all of us to be separated," Underwood said. "But she gets so happy when she talks about that visit."