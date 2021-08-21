Granger and Amber Smith just welcomed their new baby boy!

The country singer announced the birth of his fourth child on Instagram Friday.

"He’s here! Wow…so many emotions," Smith, 41, wrote in a caption alongside a photo of his wife in the hospital holding their new baby. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

Smith also shared another snapshot of himself holding his son in his Instagram story, revealing a cute nickname for the little one.

The Smiths welcomed their baby boy, Maverick Smith, on Friday. Grangersmith / Instagram

"Mav at 60 seconds old," the father captioned the pic.

He later posted more photos in his story, including a pic of Amber holding and kissing baby Maverick and a shot of himself holding the baby with a tattoo of River's name visible on his forearm. The proud dad also added an adorable close-up of Maverick sporting what looks like mini, colorful headphones, with the caption, "Testing to see if he likes country music."

Time will tell if Maverick will follow in his country singer dad's footsteps! Grangersmith / Instagram

The couple announced their recent pregnancy in March with a touching family video on Instagram. "Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August," the couple wrote in the caption.

The birth of Maverick is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Smiths, who have endured a dark period following the drowning death of their son River in 2019 at their Texas home. River was three years old at the time of his death. The couple also have two other children, daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7.

Granger and Amber Smith opened up about the loss of their late son and the meaning behind the name they chose for their new baby, Maverick, back in May. Both boys' names have the letters R, I and V in them.

“I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn’t want him to be so tied to River,” Amber shared in a YouTube video. “But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name.”

Last December, the couple opened up to TODAY’s Natalie Morales about the tragic day they lost River and shared a warning to other parents about children and water safety.

"We just want people to know that it can happen to anybody. It happens in under 20 seconds. It's fast, it's silent ... mainly when kids are not supposed to be swimming at all," Amber Smith said at the time, adding that kids can drown outside the pool in any place with water, like bathtubs and washing machines.

Granger Smith has been open about wanting to find his son River's legacy and moving forward even when he felt hopeless.

"It has been a process and every day is different," Smith said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "We try to hang on to the days where we find meaning and purpose, and spreading the message where we could help others that are going through something similar or anybody that's suffering."

