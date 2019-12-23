One Oregon grandpa's epic gift can't quite fit under the Christmas tree.

When Doug Hayes realized that his 10 grandchildren were having trouble commuting to their small school, which doesn't provide busing, he decided to get them a gift that could be used for years to come, reported NBC affiliate KGW8.

"Every year we make a big deal and every week coming into Christmas, advent, every week we give them a gift," Hayes told KGW8.

A sweet video, shot by an unnamed family member, shows the excited reaction to the bus, which is fittingly named the "Grandfather Express." According to KGW8, Hayes plans to drive the kids to school every morning.

"I thought, gee whiz, maybe there's some way that I can give them a memory that will last all their life," said Hayes.

In the video, the grandkids can be heard excitedly talking about the new vehicle.

"Is that it?" asks one. "You got a bus!"

Another called the bus "a big surprise." A third told KGW8 that they think the bus will be a big hit with their classmates when they return to school in January.

"I think they're going to say wow, you get to ride a bus," said the child. "No one else does."

Grandchild Christian Hayes told KGW8 that they were shocked.

"I never expected him to buy a bus," Christian said. "I think all my friends are all going to be stunned."

The ten children expect their friends to be surprised by their new ride to school. YouTube

Hayes said that he hopes the unique Christmas gift will be remembered for years to come.

"Well, there is a sense of pride and excitement," he explained. "I thought, 'Who does this? This is crazy.' So, we're so excited about it and it's something that we're hopeful they'll carry into their lives."