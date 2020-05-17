Parents tearfully reflect on what the Class of 2020 has taught them: 'How to show grace'

Graduation ceremonies are canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't going to stop the proud parents of the Class of 2020 from honoring their kids.

LeBron James' "Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020" special included a sweet video montage of parents across the country, including a few celebrities, sharing what they learned from their graduates.

"I always thought I would be teaching my kid... I had it all planned out," one parent shared.

Another added, "It turns out that my kids have taught me so much more than I was ever able to teach them."

Social media lessons seemed to be a common lesson. "My daughter Liv taught me about YouTube," said Julianne Moore. Her daughter, Liv Freundlich, is part of the Class of 2020.

Other parents shared how their kids taught them about Instagram and TikTok, or as one dad put it: He learned "how not to TikTok."

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Amirah, is following in his footsteps by joining the basketball program at LSU this fall. Her dad had a hilarious response when asked what he learned from his daughter.

"She taught me to eat better," O'Neal said. "She wants me to be the sexiest dad alive, and as you can see, it's working."

"Bachelor" host Chris Harrison said he learned the importance of sleep from his daughter. "Apparently it's totally fine to sleep until 2:30 in the afternoon," he said.

While it's certainly an unprecedented time, parents across the country applauded the Class of 2020 for show perseverance, courage, resilience and grace.

Moore elaborated, "How to show grace through real disappointment."

"We'll just make your college graduation more special!" said another.