HGTV star Mina Starsiak and husband welcome 2nd child — a baby girl!

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, have welcomed a baby girl!

The "Good Bones" star shared a gallery of photos on Instagram of her newborn daughter, gushing in the caption, ""She’s here!!!!" The couple named their new arrival Charlotte Drew Hawk.

The candid photos show the pair — who also share a 2-year-old son named Jack — cradling Charlotte at the hospital just moments after she arrived. In one sweet pic, proud dad Hawk holds his daughter to his bare chest to establish skin-to-skin contact, just like he did with baby Jack.

The last photo shows Hawk giving his wife a kiss on the cheek as she holds baby Charlotte while resting in her hospital bed.

Starsiak Hawk announced she was expecting again in March after documenting the couple's secondary infertility struggles on social media.

"We're pregnant!" she told People at the time. "It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky."

The TV personality said the pair's first attempt at in vitro fertilization (IVF) hadn't worked but that they were determined to give it another go. "We wanted to try one more time," she said. "And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

So she and Hawk tried intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which a doctor injects sperm directly into the uterus — and learned a few weeks later that the procedure was a success. "It doesn’t feel real yet. But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears," she said.

Starsiak Hawk's positive pregnancy test threw them both for a loop in the happiest way.

"When I told (Steve) I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock," she said.