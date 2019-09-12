Big [expletive] news! Adam Mansbach, the author of the 2011 New York Times bestseller “Go the F--- to Sleep” is back with another brutally honest book for parents. It’s called “F---, Now There Are Two of You,” and you need it in your home library (just not on the shelves the kids can reach).

"F--K, Now There Are Two of You" will be released on October 1. Owen Brozman / Courtesy of Akashic Books

The adult bedtime story, which will be released on Oct. 1, tackles what it’s like to transition from one to two kids. Hint: Exhausting.

Verses include: “No, I can’t play right now, kiddo. The babe spent the whole night awake. I know you feel sad and neglected But cut me some slack, for f---’s sake.”

Owen Brozman’s illustrations show relatable scenes like a dad attempting to grocery shop while his baby screams and bottles fall out of their diaper bag. There's a living room that looks like it was hit by an earthquake.

Owen Brozman did the illustrations. Owen Brozman / Courtesy of Akashic Books

Adam Mansbach tackles topics such as dinnertime with two littles. Owen Brozman / Courtesy of Akashic Books

Mansbach is now a father of three, with two under the age of 2. He knows the struggle is real.

“So, ‘F---, Now There Are Two of You,’ is very much my reality,” he explained in a press release, noting that “somehow, two is a million more kids than one.”

Seinfeld creator Larry David will narrate the audio book from Dreamscape. “Go the F--- to Sleep” was recorded by Samuel L. Jackson, while Bryan Cranston voiced Mansbach’s 2014 “You Have to F---ing Eat.”

Mansbach doesn't plan on expanding his family again. As he joked in his author's statement, "I'll probably leave a few copies at the doctor's office when I go in for my vasectomy."

