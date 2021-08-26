Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach are praising their daughter's teacher for inclusivity.

On Wednesday, Doyle, 45, posted a screenshot of the family's group text where daughter, Tish, had some exciting news from her first day of school.

"Our teacher asked our pronouns," Tish wrote alongside three angel face emojis.

Step-mom Wambach, 41, responded, "OMG!!!!!!!"

Doyle wrote "Thank you, California."

Doyle captioned the screenshot, which first appeared on Twitter, "Here's to the schools and teachers committed to making all kids feel welcome and celebrated this year. It matters. Thank you."

The "Untamed" author and former caption of the U.S. women's soccer team married in 2017. This year they relocated their family from Florida to California.

Wambach — who helps Doyle and Doyle’s ex-husband, Craig Melton, raise their three children — has long been a champion for inclusion.

In a recent "We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle" podcast episode, Wambach revealed how she feels when incorrect pronouns are used when she is alone versus in front of her wife and step-kids.

"Well if you can imagine doubling down on the shame and embarrassment times like a billion," Wambach explained. "Especially with the kids...it's like somebody calling you by the wrong name forever and you just being like, yep that's my life. That's my experience here."

Wambach continued, "The truth is I do present masculine, I get it. The other part of me that is solidly in my she/her pronouns and gender identity feels sad. It feels really sad."

