Gisele Bündchen is enjoying some precious bonding time while on vacation with her daughter.

Bündchen gave fans a glimpse into a recent trip with her 10-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. In an Instagram story Saturday, March 18, the model posted a sweet moment with her daughter as the two rode horses together on the beach.

Gisele riding horses with daughter Vivian on a beach. Gisele Bündchen / Instagram

In a second frame, Bündchen shared a photo of the two set to the song "Better Together” by Jack Johnson. The snap captured the two on horseback as they trotted down a gravel path surrounded by trees.

“My little partner,” Bündchen sweetly captioned the post.

Gisele having some fun with daughter Vivian. Gisele Bündchen / Instagram

Bündchen is the mother of two children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also shares his 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

After 13 years of marriage and 16 years together, Bündchen and Brady announced in October 2022 that they had “amicably finalized” their divorce in separate statements on social media.

At the time, the former NFL star who retired "for good" in February shared a statement on his Instagram story about their decision, writing in part, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he added.

In her respective statement, Bündchen shared a similar sentiment, writing about how her focus was going to continue to be their children during the difficult time.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

After the former couple's daughter turned 10 in December 2022, both parents shared a sweet birthday tribute to Vivian on social media.

In an Instagram post alongside a photo with his two youngest children, Brady wrote in part, "We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life!"

Bündchen made a separate post on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her daughter, including multiple snaps of the duo together.

"Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you," she wrote in part. "We love you so much!"