Gisele Bündchen says kids are her ‘priority’ in Tom Brady divorce announcement

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially part ways, the supermodel is keeping her focus where she says it's "always been" — on the children they share.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback each released statements announcing they have finalized their divorce. In Bündchen's, she opened up about her personal direction and dedication to her kids in the wake of the split.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote to her Instagram Stories. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen and Brady, who began dating 16 years ago and got married in 2009, have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she continued.

A little more than a month before their divorce announcement, Bündchen spoke openly about her concerns for their children when it came to Brady's decision to return to the NFL so soon after his retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she explained in an interview with Elle. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”