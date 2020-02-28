Gisele Bundchen explains why she doesn't want to be called a stepmom

Gisele Bundchen has a pretty positive outlook on being a stepmother.

The supermodel, who’s stepmother to husband Tom Brady’s 12-year-old son, John “Jack” Moynahan, was answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories Thursday when someone asked her how being a stepmom feels.

“I don’t like the word ‘stepmom,’” the 39-year-old said. “I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

Brady, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, had Jack from a previous relationship with actress and model Bridget Moynahan.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without (Jack),” Bundchen told People in 2018. “I call him my bonus child.”

She and Brady, who celebrated their 11th anniversary this week, have two kids together, son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7.

In her Instagram stories, Bundchen also addressed how she organizes time with her family when she and Brady have such demanding schedules.

“I don’t think there’s a secret recipe,” she said. “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids and be fully there with them, really listening to them. I think it’s not so much the amount of time. I think it’s the quality of time.”

The supermodel also said she and Brady shower their kids with affection while maintaining a respectful home.

“I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children,” she said. “We are constantly giving them kisses and hugs, and I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other.”