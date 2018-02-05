share tweet pin email

Gisele Bündchen turned the unexpected Super Bowl loss by her husband Tom Brady and his New England Patriots into a humility lesson for the couple’s children.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,” she was quoted by USA TODAY as saying to her kids, two of whom were crying over the Patriots’ 41-33 loss Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

Bündchen’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, and 8-year-old son, Benjamin, responded to the game's outcome with tears. But when Vivian blurted, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Bündchen told her: “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before," USA Today reported.

Philadelphia’s victory was the team’s first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960.

“Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes,” Bündchen told her kids, while Brady’s 10-year-old son, John, stood stoically nearby.

The children’s sad faces lifted when their father dropped in briefly to say hello to his family.

After he returned to the locker room, Bündchen was seen offering congratulations to members of the Eagles as she left the stadium.

On Monday, she posted a photo of Brady giving her and one of their kids a hug following the game.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," she wrote. "We love you!"