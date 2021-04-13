7-year-old wipes away mom's tears during memorial for slain Capitol Police officer

An image of 7-year-old Abigail Evans wiping away her mother's tears at a memorial for her father, fallen Capitol Police officer William Evans, went viral on social media Tuesday as Evans was honored during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Abigail and her brother Logan, 9, were first seen on the steps of the Capitol building with their mother, Shannon Terranova, and grandmother, Janice, before attending a memorial for Evans, who was killed earlier this month when a man rammed a car into him and another officer at the Capitol on April 2.

Logan and Abigail Evans stand with their mother and grandmother while William Evans' casket is carried into the Capitol Rotunda. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Evans' casket was placed in the Capitol rotunda, making him the fourth-ever Capitol Police officer to lie in honor.

During the memorial, as Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was sung, Abigail could be seen reaching up to wipe tears from her mother's face.

In another moment, Abigail could be seen pressing her face against her mother's, though both were wearing masks.

Abigail Evans rests her face against her mother's. Drew Angerer / AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the memorial, Logan wore a police cap similar to those worn by Capitol Police officers.

Logan Evans was photographed wearing a police cap during the memorial service. J. Scott Applewhite / AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden addressed the family during the memorial service, calling Evans "a hero."

"Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero," Biden said. "And he's part of you. It's in your blood."

Logan and Abigail Evans look through the programs at the memorial service for their dad, slain Capitol Police officer William Evans. J. Scott Applewhite / AFP via Getty Images

"You're going to make it by holding each other together, most importantly by holding Logan and Abigail as tightly as you can," Biden continued. "The longer you have them, you've got Billy."

During the ceremony, Abigail could be seen holding a small toy shaped like the Capitol dome. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke, she dropped the toy — and had it quickly returned to her by President Biden.

President Joe Biden picks up a toy for Abigail Evans. Tom Williams / AFP - Getty Images

"A greater compliment does no one have than the president of the United States looking after your toys," Pelosi said.

In another image from the memorial, the House Speaker greeted the family, and Abigail showed her stuffed animal.

Abigail Evans shows a stuffed toy to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. J. Scott Applewhite / AFP via Getty Images

Evans also washonored with a police procession on April 3.

Evans' death comes just three months after the attack on the Capitol, which resulted in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains also were lain in honor. Howard Leibengood, also a Capitol Police officer, died by suicide days after the riot.

Related: