A visit to Disney is magical for any 8-year-old girl, but when Sydney Russell and her family visited Walt Disney World last week, magic levels were at an all-time high.

In a viral video viewed more than 2 million times, Sydney dances in the streets at Magic Kingdom Park accompanied by the Main Street Philharmonic Band.

Sydney's mom, Tiffany Russell, says she and her husband, Gregory, planned the trip to celebrate Sydney's eighth birthday and their 11th wedding anniversary. As an added surprise, the Houston, Texas parents booked a princess makeover for Sydney at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

"Sydney loves all of the Disney princesses and their movies," Russell told TODAY Parents. "She chose Princess Tiana for her makeover because Tiana is her favorite princess. Sydney is inspired by the way Princess Tiana never gave up on her dreams."

Sydney Russell went viral last week, after her mom, Tiffany Russell, shared a video of her dressed as Princess Tiana, dancing with the Main Street Philharmonic Band at Walt Disney World. Tiffany Russell

After her magical makeover, the family visited Magic Kingdom Park, and while walking down Main Street, U.S.A., noticed the brass marching band was playing "When We're Human," a song from Tiana's movie, "The Princess and the Frog."

"Sydney started dancing to the song all by herself," said Russell. "A photo pass photographer saw her and asked, 'Why aren't you dancing out there?' Then he escorted her to the band and we captured that authentic, magical moment on video."

Russell said she shared the video on Facebook to brighten her friends' day, but when they woke up the next morning, the family saw the clip had hundreds of thousands of views and was continuing to be shared.

Sydney Russell with her parents, Tiffany and Gregory. Tiffany Russell

"We feel truly blessed that Sydney's video has now literally touched millions of people," said Russell. "We believe her pure display of joy and freedom has reminded people how precious life is and how important it is to enjoy and seize the moment."