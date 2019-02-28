Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 28, 2019, 6:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl who was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2019 is asking for letters of encouragement from her furry friends.

Emma Mertens is undergoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumor and, according to a Caring Bridge site started by her family, has seen both her email inbox and her post office box explode with messages from dogs since her request went viral a few weeks ago.

Supporters of the Mertens family have also taken to their Go Fund Me page, posting photos of their dogs along with well wishes for the child.

"My name is Hank and I’m a 4-year-old Basset Hound living in Maryland," wrote one dog's owner. "You are so tough and strong and I want you know that my family and I are rooting for you."

"Prayers for you and love from our pup," wrote another.

"People from the Netherlands, England, Australia, Venezuela, Italy, Germany and almost every U.S. state have sent Emma an email with stories and pictures of their dogs," Emma's You Caring journal reads. "The response is amazing... being kind is simple. It’s all Emma has really ever wanted is for everyone to be kind."

Your pup's message of support can be sent to Emma via postal mail or email:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI53029

emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com