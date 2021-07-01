Girl, 4, offers to find grandma missing in Florida condo collapse

The family of Judy Spiegel is living a nightmare. The beloved mom and grandma was in the Florida condo that partially collapsed one week ago in Surfside, Florida. The family has no updates on the 66-year-old's whereabouts.

"My body can't stop shaking. I have no appetite. I can't sleep," Speigel's daughter, Rachel, wrote alongside a carousel of family photos on Instagram. "All I want to do is hold my mom's hand and tell her I love her.

Emotionally distraught, the mom of two was also tasked with explaining the impossible to her daughter — grandma is missing.

"Scarlett told us that she is really good at playing hide and seek and is probably hiding in a really good spot," Rachel wrote of her 4-year-old, Scarlett. "I told her that she is and that we have asked a ton of people to help us look for her. We told her that I have been on the news asking for help."

Rachel shared Scarlett's response in an interview with CNN.

"She told me 'I can go get her, I want to go get her, because I know where she hides, I'm really good at finding her,'"Rachel shared. "And so when she's telling me that, I'm crying even more, but trying to keep my composure because I don't want my 4-year-old to worry too much."

In follow-up Instagram posts, Rachel detailed her mom's love of Disney, spending mornings watching TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and chocolate ice cream.

The grieving daughter also shared the emotional final conversation she had with her mom, detailing a special dress she had seen for Scarlett at Target, but it was sold out.

Rachel Spiegel shared the final text conversation she shared with her mom, Judy, who is missing in the Florida condo collapse. Courtesy Rachel Spiegel

"She went back to the target app and they had it! Size 4! She of course bought it for our wonderful Scarlett!!! Best grandma in the world," Rachel wrote alongside a photo of the dress on social media.

Days after the collapse, the dress arrived.

"Last night the dress arrived," Rachel wrote. "We went to the front door and got the white bag with the big red bullseye…we just knew."

On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared that four additional bodies were found in the condo rubble, bringing the death toll up to sixteen, and the number of people unaccounted for stands at 147.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said that during the initial rescue response, there was an audible female voice and teams searched until it was no longer heard.

“Eventually we didn't hear her voice anymore, we continued to search,” Cominsky said during a news conference. “Again… that's emphasizing the magnitude of what we're going through.”

Authorities have confirmed 18 fatalities, including two children, while 145 people remain missing in the Champlain Towers South collapse.