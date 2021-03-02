The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a 4-year-old girl was found abandoned on a street corner after midnight.

The child, who told authorities that her name is Sidaya, was discovered in the South Bronx neighborhood of New York City on Saturday, according to a press release. She was dressed in a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and rain boots but did not have a jacket.

Sidaya, 4, was found abandoned on a New York City street on Feb. 27. NYPD

Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Twitter, shows Sidaya trailing behind an unidentified female, 10 minutes before she was found by police. The unknown woman is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and in her mid-20s with a thin build. In the footage, she is seen wearing a black head scarf, a light blue denim jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

🚨UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: On 2/27/21 at approx 12:03 AM, at the corner of Prospect Ave & E 156 St in the Bronx, the child was found unaccompanied. She says her name is Sidaya and is approx 4-years-old. Any info on her identity, please call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ta8vNVukBY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2021

Sidaya was taken to a local hospital “and released in good physical health” to the care of the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

ACS is working alongside the NYPD to learn more about Sidaya and to locate her family.

“The safety and well-being of New York City’s children is our top priority,” Christopher Rucas, press secretary for ACS, told TODAY Parents in a statement on Tuesday. “We are investigating this incident with the NYPD.”

Anyone with information about Sidaya or the woman in the surveillance video is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are anonymous.