Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome 1st child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child!

The supermodel, 25, and her singer boyfriend, 27, announced the happy news Wednesday night.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid confirmed she and the former One Direction star were expecting in April during a chat with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. But since then she's remained mostly private about her baby on the way. After months of decidedly not posting about her pregnancy on social media, Hadid finally thrilled fans in July by showing off her baby bump in an Instagram Live video.

"There’s my belly, y’all! It’s there!" she said, holding up her shirt and showing her stomach from the side.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid began dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2016. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

She also opened up about why she was keeping much of her pregnancy journey out of the public eye.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more. But I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s the reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she said in the video, adding that she believed the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests deserved more attention than her pregnancy.

Hadid, who began dating Malik in 2016, assured fans that she was privately savoring special moments on the way to motherhood.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family," she said. "It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don’t miss it."

The mom-to-be also promised she would "be sharing stuff like that in the future."

"I feel like right now I just want to experience it," she said. "And I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something."

The model caused a buzz again in late August when she shared several galleries of stunning pregnancy photos shot by photography duo Luigi and Iango on Instagram.

"growin an angel :)" she wrote alongside one pic. She captioned another set, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes."

Congratulations, Gigi and Zayn!