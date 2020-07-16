Gigi Hadid publicly reveals her baby bump for the first time

Hello, baby bump!

Gigi Hadid just gave fans the first real glimpse of her belly during an Instagram Live video Wednesday.

“There’s my belly, y’all! It’s there!” she said, holding up her shirt and showing her stomach from the side.

"There's my belly, y'all!" gigihadid/ Instagram

She also gushed about her comfortable green-and-white checked pajama set, which she said has been keeping her cool during the summer months.

“All I want to wear is loose stuff,” she said. “I can wear the drawstring pants below my belly, and these are open so they’re not so tight. … especially when you’re pregnant — it’s really hot and sweaty.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced in April that they're expecting their first child together. Dominique Charriau / WireImage

The supermodel, 25, confirmed in April that she is expecting a baby with singer Zayn Malik. Since then, she has been fairly private about her pregnancy on social media, choosing not to share many photos or updates.

In her recent Instagram chat, she explained why she has kept much of her pregnancy journey out of the public eye.

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more,” she said in the video. “But I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s the reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

“A lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus,” she added. “And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

That’s not to say Hadid hasn’t been documenting her pregnancy privately.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family,” she said. “It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don’t miss it.”

The mom-to-be said that she will “be sharing sharing stuff like that in the future” with fans, but she’s “just not rushed to do it.”

“I feel like right now I just want to experience it,” she said. “And I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something.”

In the meantime, she reassured fans that everything is going well and thanked them for their support.

“I am so grateful for the positive comments, and the questions, and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe, and everything’s going great, and I love you guys,” she said.