New parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are celebrating their newborn's first Halloween. The supermodel, 25, shared a photo of her and the former One Direction singer, 27, in costume with their baby daughter.

The parents dressed their daughter in an adorable Incredible Hulk costume. gigihadid/Instagram

It’s a fuller photo of her daughter than Hadid has publicly shared before, though she covered the baby's face with a digital sticker to protect her privacy.

The supermodel dressed as a video game character in a tight blue bodysuit, while Malik sported a Slytherin uniform from the “Harry Potter” series as he cradled their baby, whose name has not been revealed.

Their little one, meanwhile, rocked an adorable Incredible Hulk costume. Her cute outfit even drew a compliment from Mark Ruffalo, who has played the superhero in multiple Marvel movies.

“Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger,” Ruffalo commented on a recent Instagram post from People. “You look smashing!”

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child in September. Hadid shared the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of her daughter’s tiny hand.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” she wrote in the caption. “So in love.”

New dad Malik also celebrated his daughter’s arrival on Instagram.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he wrote, adding: “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”