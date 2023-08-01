Gigi Hadid shares rare pics of 2-year-old daughter Khai: 'Best of summer'

Gigi Hadid is soaking up the sweet days of summer with her daughter, Khai.

The model just gave followers a rare glimpse into her life at home with the toddler, who turns 3 in September.

On July 31, Hadid shared a carousel of 10 photos on her Instagram page documenting all their recent adventures and captioned the post, “Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦."

The 28-year-old, who has been vocal about her desire to shield her daughter from the paparazzi, kept Khai's face out of the photos. In one snapshot, the 2-year-old is seen leaning over the side of a boat to get a glimpse of the water.

Just a little princess taking in the gorgeous views.

Another snapshot shows Khai, whose father is singer Zayn Malik, donning a summery dress as she holds a container of blueberries.

Khai seems to be spending lots of time outdoors this summer.

Hadid also shared one black and white photo of her daughter sitting down facing her in what appears to be a cart.

The model and her daughter aren't afraid to get their feet wet.

The proud mom included several solo shots in her photo carousel and one of her daughter rocking some adorable checkered boots with bows.

The mother-daughter duo’s tasty summer treats were also a highlight of the post. Hadid shared a shot of a bear-shaped pancake covered in colorful candies and a photo of her and Khai toasting with matching pink popsicles.

The model's fans were shocked to see how quickly Khai is growing up.

"Omg she is so big already 💕," one wrote.

Another commented, "Feels like she was born yesterday 🥺🤍."

One Instagram user shared the following reaction: "omg my heart is melting."

Earlier this year, Hadid told British newspaper The Sunday Times that she loves being a "young mum."

Hadid became a mother at 25 years old and described the experience as “a blessing.”

“I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or (thought that) I was put on this Earth to be a mum,” she said.

In 2021, the new mother pleaded with paparazzi, media outlets and fans to blur her daughter's face in any photos they may obtain so she “can live as normal of a childhood as possible.”

Hadid shared the following message in her Instagram story.

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” she wrote.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she continued. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."