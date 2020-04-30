Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy, talks cravings with Jimmy Fallon

Sign up for our newsletter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby!

The 25-year-old model confirmed her happy news to Jimmy Fallon in an interview for his at-home version of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said in a preview clip of the show sent out Thursday.

Hadid’s official confirmation comes after days of reporting from several media outlets that broke the news before the soon-to-be parents.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2016 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

“It’s the best news that you could ever have in the entire world,” Fallon gushed. “It was a ray of sunshine that we all needed.”

Fallon added his own advice about parenting, saying they should enjoy it.

“Just be present for every part of it,” he said.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she said.

She added she’s been experiencing some pregnancy cravings, eating an everything bagel every day.

Her family even got her an everything bagel cake for her recent 25th birthday, made by the “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro, a gesture that brought her to tears.

"I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake,” she told the TV host.

Fallon also took a moment to congratulate Malik and added that if they need anything, they should call “Uncle Jimmy.”

“I'll make sure you guys are taken care of,” he said.

"Oh, my God, the best Uncle Jimmy!" Hadid replied.