18 holiday gift ideas guaranteed to impress your in-laws

When it comes to searching for gifts for your in-laws, it helps to think of them as both family and friends. These gift ideas should be fun and thoughtful, but don't need to break the bank. Whichever in-law you're shopping for, we found 18 gifts that will delight your relatives and further solidify that family bond.

Father in-law gifts

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, $30 (normally $50), Amazon

If your father-in-law is a big reader (or just loves to watch Netflix in peace), treat him to the all-new Amazon Fire tablet. He can do almost anything with it so watch out; you may not see him for a while after he unwraps it!

The Big Jerk jerky gift set, $56, Mouth

The play-on-words here isn't lost on us. It's guaranteed to get a laugh from your father-in-law! More than that though, he'll enjoy snacking on this huge variety of jerky made from bacon, salmon and filet mignon.

National Geographic one-year subscription, $19 for 1 year, Amazon

For the father-in-law who is fascinated by stories from around the world, why not gift him a monthly peak into the most fascinating stories about people, nature and the planet from National Geographic.

Quissen set of nine whiskey soapstones, $9 (normally $19), Amazon

Want to create an instant bonding experience with your father-in-law? Present him with a set of whiskey stones ... and perhaps a bottle of bourbon to go with them?

23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service, $79, Amazon

One of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, this DNA kit will give your spouse's dad a detailed breakdown of his global ancestry and even help him find long-lost relatives.

Mother-in-law gifts

Aromatherapy Associates Time to Unwind set, $59, Nordstrom

What could be more perfect to alleviate post-holiday stress than a long, luxurious soak? This set from Aromatherapy Associates has everything your mother-in-law needs to unwind and relax. If you want something a little less expensive, TODAY readers love this 12-pack of bath bombs for only $20.

Jasmine Scented Soy Candle, $18, Amazon

We don't know a mom out there who doesn't love adding a new candle to her collection. This one is both affordable and a favorite on Amazon, plus the packaging is elegant. For more candles, check out the candles TODAY editors smelled and actually liked.

Let Creuset four mini cocottes with cookbook, $99, Nordstrom

These tiny Dutch ovens are perfect for making creative, single-serving dishes at home. Le Creuset is a classic cookware brand, and we love that this set includes an inspirational cookbook!

Chanel No. 5 bath soap, $26, Saks Fifth Avenue

One of our favorite ways to treat someone during the holiday season is to give small, inexpensive gifts from a luxury brand. A perfect example? This luxurious Chanel bath soap costs far less than a quilted handbag.

Snowe terrycloth bathrobe, $98, Snowe

We cannot overstate how much your mother-in-law will appreciate a gift that will offer her a way to relax. Snowe's cozy cotton bathrobe is classic and elegant, much like the woman who will wear it.

Sister-in-law gifts

Cashmere ribbed mittens, $60, Everlane

Help your sister-in-law make this holiday season her coziest yet, with a pair of cashmere mittens from Everlane. This rich, cherry-red hue will really pop against her winter neutrals like camel, black or grey.

BaubleBar Corazon hoop earrings, $62, BaubleBar

Fun, festive, stylish and affordable, these heart-shaped earrings from BaubleBar's new Everyday Fine collection are perfect for the holidays. You sister-in-law will love wearing these pretty, delicate earrings long after the holidays are over.

Framebridge 11-inch square-framed Instagram, $39, Framebridge

We hardly ever print the photos we share on social media, so this is the perfect gift for an Instagram queen! Framebridge will help turn those digital memories into decor. Simply use their online tool to link up your Instagram account and have a favorite family photo framed. Voila — instant heirloom status!

90+ Cellars Lot 75 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, $19, Amazon

You can't go wrong with a delicious bottle of her favorite wine. It's the perfect excuse for a girl's night in!

Brother-in-Law gifts

Altec Lansing Mini H20 2 speaker, $40, Amazon

A waterproof, dust-proof, snow-proof and basically everything-proof speaker that also floats? Your brother-in-law will have a blast toting this handy Bluetooth speaker around with him everywhere he goes.

Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Tumbler, $25, Amazon

Perfect for coffee, tea or cocktails (of course), this tumbler makes a great gift for almost anyone on your list. With a non-slip silicone bottom and spill resistant lid, this mug can withstand whatever your brother-in-law throws its way.

Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition, $80, Target

It's no secret that '90s nostalgia is huge right now, and the craving for this decade extends into electronics, especially for millennials. Which is why Nintendo has reissued (and updated) the Super NES system you had as a kid. This miniature version comes pre-loaded with all 21 of the original games ... Super Mario Kart anyone?

Sunski Headland polarized sunglasses, $48, Nordstrom

They say you never really appreciate how great polarized sunglasses are until you have a pair. These lightweight, durable frames from Sunski are perfect for activities on land and sea — but are also a stylish and universally flattering style.

