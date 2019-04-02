Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 4:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

If your car seat is about to expire, or it's just covered in applesauce stains and Goldfish crumbs, Target has you covered with their 2019 car seat trade-in event.

From Monday, April 22 through Saturday, May 4, parents can drop their outdated car seats into designated drop-off boxes near the Guest Services area of participating Target stores. Guests who trade in a car seat will be given a coupon for 20% off the purchase of a new car seat, good through May 11, 2019.

While car seats can only be recycled in-store, the coupons given in return can be used for in-store or online purchases.

Target provided TODAY Parents with the following details on the event:

"Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20-percent-off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, such as play yards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers."

"Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged."

Since the first trade-in event in 2016, Target has recycled more than half a million car seats. The car seats will be recycled by Target's partner, Waste Management.

Full details on the event can be found on Target's website.