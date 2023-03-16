Georgina Rodriguez tearfully opens up about the loss of her son with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez Hernández’s second season of the Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina” is almost here. The new trailer hints at the inner sense of endurance she has had to muster up in the wake of loss.

On March 15, Netflix dropped the trailer for the reality series' second season, giving fans a sneak peek into the model’s life after the death of one of her newborn twins whom she shared with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel,” she notes at the top of the trailer before the video dives into the luxe life she leads as a social media influencer. Despite the allure that her glamorous lifestyle affords her, the trailer hints that it cannot shield her from all.

Soon, the clips cut to the model as she crouches on the beach, away from the flashes of paparazzi and photographers, sitting in silence.

“This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant,” she remarks then.

Last April, Rodríguez and Ronaldo opened up to the world about the tragic loss of their son, a twin to their 10-month-old daughter Bella. The couple shared the news that their son had died during childbirth with a post shared on Instagram.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” a joint post from Rodríguez and Ronaldo's Instagram pages read.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

As the trailer continues, Rodríguez shares how she realized it was time to continue moving forward with her life.

“I have reasons to move on and be strong,” she explains, adding that her husband encouraged her to continue on with her agenda. “He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’”

Though so much of the trailer is dotted with Rodríguez's tears and expressions of heartache, many more moments show her filled with joy as she spends time with friends, interacts with fans and laughs with her and her husband's children.

In addition to Bella, Rodríguez is the mother of a daughter named Alana, 5. She is also the stepmother to her husband Cristiano’s son Cristiano Jr., 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, 5.

Season Two of “I Am Georgina” will be released in the U.S. on March 24.