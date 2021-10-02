George W. Bush and Laura Bush shared their first photo with baby Cora Georgia, who is the first daughter of Barbara and her husband Craig Coyne. The couple married in 2019.

"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the 43rd president of the United States posted on Instagram on Saturday. "Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

The former first lady shared her husband's post to her own Instagram feed as well on Saturday.

On Thursday, Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that after Barbara's water broke six weeks early, she gave birth to Cora at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine.

"She gave birth at the hospital named after my grandmother, named after her namesake," Jenna said.

Cora's middle name of Georgia is a tribute to their father, who helped calm Jenna down after she found out that Barbara was in labor so early.

"One of the things that I think is so cool about my parents is all my dad wrote back to the text: 'God is good,'" Jenna said. "And it all of a sudden calmed me. I was kind of frantic. I was nervous."

The Bushes are already grandparents to Jenna's kids Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2. But it may be her new role of auntie that she is most excited about right now.

"Dearest Cora Georgia," Jenna wrote on Instagram this week. "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j"